Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STWRY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

STWRY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.