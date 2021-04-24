Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. 6,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Solvay has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.23.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

