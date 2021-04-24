SOMESING Market Cap Hits $17.47 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $17.47 million and $289,190.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00265049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.01018153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,740.01 or 0.99989106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00604024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

