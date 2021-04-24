Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.24.

NYSE LUV opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74.4% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 81,033 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 751,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 199,959 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

