SparkPoint Hits Market Capitalization of $86.59 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $86.59 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.01 or 0.00644405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.96 or 0.07703065 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

