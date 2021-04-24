Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.60. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

DALXF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DALXF)

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

