SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

