Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.27 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.