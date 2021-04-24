Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 14,504 Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Recro Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.