Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $508,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

