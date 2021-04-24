Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 169,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.12 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $454.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

