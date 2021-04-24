Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.83 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

