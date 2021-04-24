Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Second Sight Medical Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

