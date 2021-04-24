SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

SSRM stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

