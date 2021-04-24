Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.62

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.62 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 103.26 ($1.35). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 816,946 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGC shares. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock has a market cap of £567.41 million and a PE ratio of -38.15.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

