Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $210.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

