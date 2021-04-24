Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 353.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

