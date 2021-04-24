STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.81 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002556 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and approximately $962,960.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00064573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00650720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.04 or 0.07500532 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

