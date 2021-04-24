State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,962,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after buying an additional 214,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 294,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

KALU opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

