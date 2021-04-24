State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

ROL opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

