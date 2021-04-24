State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 811 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 50,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

