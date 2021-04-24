State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

