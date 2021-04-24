State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

