Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

