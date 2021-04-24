stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.45 or 0.01019994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.22 or 0.99839435 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00605675 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for stETH is lido.fi. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

