Steven J. Hislop Sells 52,877 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.