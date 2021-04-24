StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $65.38

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.38, but opened at $63.90. StoneX Group shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $2,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $3,973,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

