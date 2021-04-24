Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 19,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,505. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.