Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sumco stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

