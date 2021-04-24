Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

