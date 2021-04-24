SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cricut’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Cricut stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

