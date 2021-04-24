Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

