Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading Down 2.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 20,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 63,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Syrah Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.