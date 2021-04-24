Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.97

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 69931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

SYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

