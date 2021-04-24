T. Rowe Price Group’s (TROW) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their sell rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $157.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.50.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day moving average is $156.35. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.