Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $53.91

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $56.66. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 5 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

