Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Shares Up 1.1%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. 5,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

