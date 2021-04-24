Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ TH opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

