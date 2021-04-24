Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $696.18

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 696.18 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 776.20 ($10.14). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 761.80 ($9.95), with a volume of 1,092,203 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 765.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 696.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

