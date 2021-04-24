TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 129,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,166. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $752.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TCG BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

