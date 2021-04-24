TD Securities Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $170.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.77.

NYSE:FNV opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

