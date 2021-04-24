TD Securities Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $110.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

