TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TDK stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

