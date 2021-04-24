TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.