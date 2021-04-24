TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $158.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

