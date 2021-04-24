TechnipFMC plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

