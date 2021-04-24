TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,262 over the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTGT stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

