Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

