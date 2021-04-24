Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $4,635,750.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hemant Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70.

TDOC stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.14. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

