Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

